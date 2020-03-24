IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE IGM traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.42. 295,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$20.96 and a one year high of C$40.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.33.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$823.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.5299999 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

