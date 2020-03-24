Ignition Market Cap Achieves $80,486.54 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $80,486.54 and $78.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 105.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00031951 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00085441 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,671.27 or 1.00284182 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000871 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00068228 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,287,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,449 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.