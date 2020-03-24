Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 2.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,302,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $19.61 on Tuesday, hitting $137.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,105. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

