Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Imax (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

IMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Imax from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 29,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,717. Imax has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $649.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Imax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imax will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Imax news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates increased its stake in shares of Imax by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 467,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imax by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Imax by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,665,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,723,000 after purchasing an additional 262,320 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Imax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Imax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

