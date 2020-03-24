Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Incyte by 73.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 270.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 201,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 378,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Incyte by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Incyte stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 162,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.75. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

