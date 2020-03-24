IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,806 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 2.13% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,887,000. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000.

QAI stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 3,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,045. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $32.01.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.