Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,551,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075,742 shares during the period. Infosys comprises 0.2% of LMR Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.25% of Infosys worth $108,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,427,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 266,076 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 24,216,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,020 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,838,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030,407 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Infosys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,486,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,139,000 after acquiring an additional 420,113 shares in the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,848,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Infosys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

