Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.93. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

NYSE:NGVT traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,988. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58.

In related news, CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Smith bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,603 shares in the company, valued at $923,889.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,090,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,264,000 after acquiring an additional 72,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after buying an additional 36,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 285,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

