Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. 106,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,889.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

