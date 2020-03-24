Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price decreased by analysts at SunTrust Banks from to in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.21. 22,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,988. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $116.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane H. Gulyas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.21 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick J. Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Insiders have bought a total of 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

