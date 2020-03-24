Ink Protocol Trading 67% Higher Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, CoinBene and Bancor Network. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $139,138.38 and $387.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 67% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.02639784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00184191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 86% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,099,737 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinBene, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

