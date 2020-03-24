Insider Buying: AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) Insider Acquires 12,601 Shares of Stock

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) insider Mark Chambers acquired 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £24,949.98 ($32,820.28).

Mark Chambers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Mark Chambers acquired 7,309 shares of AFH Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £24,996.78 ($32,881.85).

AFHP traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 212 ($2.79). 14,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,761. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 322.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. AFH Financial Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 462 ($6.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from AFH Financial Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. AFH Financial Group’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a report on Tuesday.

AFH Financial Group Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

