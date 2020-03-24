Insider Buying: Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Senior Officer Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Senior Officer Darren John Driscoll acquired 2,000 shares of Alaris Royalty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 384,088 shares in the company, valued at C$2,377,504.72.

TSE:AD traded down C$1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 732,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.25. Alaris Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$23.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.50%. This is an increase from Alaris Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 168.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AD shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC downgraded Alaris Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.71.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

