Insider Buying: AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Chairman Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 4,800 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,568.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,797.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward J. Shoen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of AMERCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70.

UHAL stock traded up $28.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.62. 90,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,284. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.72. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The business had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. AMERCO’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $2,358,610,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,938,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,168,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 137,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,826,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

