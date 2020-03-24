Insider Buying: AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) Insider Buys 6,912 Shares of Stock

AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) insider Timothy Crommelin bought 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.94 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,212.54 ($19,299.68).

Timothy Crommelin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Timothy Crommelin purchased 10,000 shares of AP Eagers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.36 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,600.00 ($38,014.18).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09. AP Eagers Ltd has a 1 year low of A$4.94 ($3.50) and a 1 year high of A$14.49 ($10.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.15.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. AP Eagers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.69%.

AP Eagers Company Profile

A.P. Eagers Limited owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. It sells new and used vehicles and trucks; distributes and sells vehicle and truck parts, accessories, and car care products; maintains, repairs, and services vehicles and trucks; and offers vehicle and truck protection, and other aftermarket products.

