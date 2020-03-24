Insider Buying: Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases 11,565 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider David Dicker acquired 11,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.19 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of A$59,999.22 ($42,552.64).

Shares of DDR stock traded up A$0.32 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting A$4.42 ($3.13). 216,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $717.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$6.72. Dicker Data Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$3.77 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of A$8.09 ($5.74).

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Dicker Data’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.09%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

