Insider Buying: Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Chairman Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Chairman James V. Continenza bought 50,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 603,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,840.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KODK traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. 388,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,011. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

