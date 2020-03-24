Insider Buying: Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) COO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) COO Terry Lee Brubaker acquired 2,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $17,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,871.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Terry Lee Brubaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Terry Lee Brubaker acquired 2,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $19,900.00.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,761. The stock has a market cap of $255.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.91. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

