Insider Buying: Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Insider Purchases 3,780 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) insider Patrick Cescau purchased 3,780 shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,648 ($34.83) per share, with a total value of £100,094.40 ($131,668.51).

Shares of IHG stock traded up GBX 458 ($6.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,050 ($40.12). 1,145,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,185.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,727.79. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,770 ($49.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

IHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Intercontinental Hotels Group to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,986 ($65.59).

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

