Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Buys 405,100 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 405,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $3,034,199.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 387,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,622.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 193,900 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,405,775.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV remained flat at $$7.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,210,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,960. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $691.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MYOV shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

