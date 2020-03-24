Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Brian Vincent Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.87 per share, with a total value of C$49,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,903.26.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded down C$1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.57. 1,945,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. NFI Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$9.12 and a 1-year high of C$39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFI shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

