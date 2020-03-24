Insider Buying: Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Insider Acquires 396,250 Shares of Stock

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) insider Avrohom (Avi) Kimelman acquired 396,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,698.75 ($7,587.77).

The company has a market cap of $27.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.04. Nova Minerals Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.07 ($0.05).

Nova Minerals Company Profile

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, silver, copper, lead, nickel, and zinc deposits. It holds the rights to acquire a 80% interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium project that comprises 18 adjoining claims covering an area of 1829 hectares located in Wekusko Lake, Manitoba; and holds the rights to acquire a 80% interest in the Alaskan Projects.

