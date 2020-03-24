Insider Buying: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,350.00.

Douglas James Suttles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Douglas James Suttles bought 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Douglas James Suttles purchased 4,500 shares of Ovintiv stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,555.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Douglas James Suttles acquired 2,000 shares of Ovintiv stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Douglas James Suttles bought 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Douglas James Suttles purchased 5,000 shares of Ovintiv stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. 11,302,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,751,065. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $639.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

