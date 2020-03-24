Insider Buying: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Purchases 3,100 Shares of Stock

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $36,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Spodek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Andrew Spodek bought 7,067 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $84,804.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Andrew Spodek bought 2,815 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $38,790.70.

On Thursday, March 12th, Andrew Spodek bought 1,141 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $16,761.29.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,989. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSTL shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

