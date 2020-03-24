Insider Buying: RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 933,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,160. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $420.26 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. RadNet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.16 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RadNet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in RadNet by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RadNet by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RadNet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 1,653.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

