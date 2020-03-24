Insider Buying: Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) Insider Acquires 6,974 Shares of Stock

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) insider Christopher Russell bought 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £14,994.10 ($19,723.89).

Christopher Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

On Friday, March 20th, Christopher Russell purchased 8,026 shares of Ruffer Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £17,255.90 ($22,699.16).

Shares of RICA stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 212 ($2.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71. Ruffer Investment Company Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235 ($3.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 218.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.71%.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.