Insider Buying: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Buys 1,100 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.42 per share, for a total transaction of $165,462.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,828.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Susan Wojcicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00.

Shares of CRM traded up $13.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,826,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in salesforce.com by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

