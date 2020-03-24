Insider Buying: Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Charles Fabrikant acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,114.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Fabrikant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seacor alerts:

On Wednesday, March 11th, Charles Fabrikant acquired 5,649 shares of Seacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $145,235.79.

Seacor stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.77. 90,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.76. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.38). Seacor had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.41 million. Research analysts expect that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,485,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 1,496.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,402 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,336,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CKH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.