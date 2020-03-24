Insider Buying: Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,827 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $8,445.06.

NASDAQ:SREV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,540. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Servicesource International Inc has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Servicesource International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Servicesource International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 94,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Servicesource International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

SREV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Servicesource International from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

