Insider Buying: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director David G. Ellison acquired 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $22,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,764.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. 2,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,542. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 25.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

