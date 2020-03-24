Insider Buying: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) CEO Purchases 4,780 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) CEO Albert Chao purchased 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $62,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,926.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Albert Chao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Albert Chao purchased 13,681 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $179,084.29.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Albert Chao purchased 15,974 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $186,576.32.

On Monday, March 16th, Albert Chao purchased 7,535 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $107,072.35.

On Friday, March 13th, Albert Chao purchased 3,580 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $54,344.40.

WLKP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 12,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,749. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $473.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLKP shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

