Insider Buying: William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) insider Gordon Wilson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($12,825.57).

Shares of William Hill stock opened at GBX 41.38 ($0.54) on Tuesday. William Hill plc has a twelve month low of GBX 120.51 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.49. The company has a market cap of $348.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 5.34 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from William Hill’s previous dividend of $2.66. William Hill’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of William Hill to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded William Hill to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 231 ($3.04).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

