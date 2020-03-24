Insider Selling: BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Director Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Director Peter Polatos sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$107,659.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,140.75.

Shares of BTB.UN traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.65. 690,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,613. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.93. The firm has a market cap of $164.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$3.95 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

