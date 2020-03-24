Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Major Shareholder Sells 260,100 Shares of Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $12,086,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CIGI traded up $6.15 on Tuesday, hitting $42.14. 172,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,695. Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,013,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,891,000 after acquiring an additional 827,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,690,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,498.8% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 151,847 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,145.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 70,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

