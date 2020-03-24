Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells 70,428 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Copart stock traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.98. 2,765,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after buying an additional 303,938 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after buying an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,836,000 after buying an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,008,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,490,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

