Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells 665 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $87,341.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $143,075.29.

On Friday, January 24th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.76. 1,990,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.63 and its 200-day moving average is $147.97. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $178.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $106,580,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

