Insider Selling: Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. 5,607,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.62 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Dropbox by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

