Insider Selling: Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Director Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HUM traded up $19.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.14. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

