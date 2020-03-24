Insider Selling: Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MRTN traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 320,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. Marten Transport, Ltd has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $926.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after acquiring an additional 186,682 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after buying an additional 222,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

