Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells 15,733 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,740.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $340,364.50.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. 1,029,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $9,298,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

