Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dennis Helling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $256,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $8.39 on Tuesday, hitting $53.00. 387,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.36. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.