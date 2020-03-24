Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,005,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,285,448.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 7,071 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $7,283.13.

On Monday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 4,904 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $5,051.12.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $26,800.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $30,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $38,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $32,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $29,400.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $21,400.00.

NASDAQ:TYME traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,798. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Tyme Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $117.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TYME shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

