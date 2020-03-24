Insider Selling: XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Major Shareholder Sells 566,986 Shares of Stock

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Spruce House Partnership Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. 2,272,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,063. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 415.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

