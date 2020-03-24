Insider Selling: Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,020.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $80,996.24.

On Friday, January 24th, Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $5,941,153.79.

Shares of ZS traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. 4,845,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zscaler by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,832 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zscaler by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 461,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. BidaskClub raised shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

