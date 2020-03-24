Insolar (XNS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.47 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Insolar has a market cap of $40.89 million and $1.47 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00015365 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, Radar Relay and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.02629078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00185288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @InsolarXNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKex, Okcoin Korea, Liqui, Cobinhood, Binance, Bithumb, Kucoin, Coinrail, Mercatox and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

