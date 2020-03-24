Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$129.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$148.00. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “top pick” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$153.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.25.

Shares of IFC traded up C$5.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$113.44. 295,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$143.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.39. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$104.81 and a 52 week high of C$157.65. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. Analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 9.0500008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total transaction of C$307,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at C$5,952,209.50. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total transaction of C$227,041.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,828,747.23. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $688,164 in the last 90 days.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

