Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 306,609 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Intel worth $299,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in Intel by 38,994.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 510.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $94,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,973,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,049,532. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

