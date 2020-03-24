Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.31% of Intel worth $795,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its position in Intel by 38,994.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. 22,374,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,049,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

