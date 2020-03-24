Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe FS bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,000. Ken Stern & Associates raised its position in shares of Intel by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 23,774 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management increased its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 16,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loge Solutions acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Palo Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

