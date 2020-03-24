Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. Nomura raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,939,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,571,281. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe FS acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,000. Proficio Capital Partners bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

